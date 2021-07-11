Citigroup Inc. Buys 9,499 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 104.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Eagle Bancorp worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EGBN shares. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.17. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $58.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

