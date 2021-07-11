Citigroup Inc. Sells 58,707 Shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,707 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SVMK were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in SVMK by 49.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in SVMK during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in SVMK during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in SVMK by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVMK during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVMK opened at $20.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. SVMK Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $28.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). SVMK had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVMK news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,277 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $314,786.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 37,332 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $783,972.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,246 shares of company stock worth $1,884,282. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SVMK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

