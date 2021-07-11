Bank of Montreal Can Buys 14,872 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 616.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,872 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth $891,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 421.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 207,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 167,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLUE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.25. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.75. bluebird bio, Inc. has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $68.39.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.04 EPS for the current year.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

