Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $177.90 Million

Analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) will announce $177.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $170.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors reported sales of $91.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year sales of $684.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $677.00 million to $691.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $745.30 million, with estimates ranging from $731.00 million to $759.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $176.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETH shares. Argus upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 180,757 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 581.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,035,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,433,000 after purchasing an additional 142,509 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 298,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 117,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 93.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 227,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 110,164 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $668.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.31%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

