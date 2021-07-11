Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNCE. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.80.

NASDAQ CNCE opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.51% and a negative net margin of 974.15%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNCE. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,033,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after buying an additional 1,210,083 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 416.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 533,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 430,297 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,204,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,865,000 after buying an additional 387,055 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $4,773,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 347,124 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.