Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Criteo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upped their target price on Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Criteo from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Criteo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.04.

Shares of CRTO opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.11. Criteo has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.42 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Criteo by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 84,628 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,093,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Criteo by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 19,167 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Criteo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

