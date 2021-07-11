CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $89.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Charles River have outperformed its industry over the past year, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenue beat in the past five quarters. The company has a widely-diversified business with service offerings across areas of functional expertise, client base and geographical regions. Solid global network provides it the opportunity to work with the world's leading professionals on multiple issues. Charles River's professional team has helped it achieve and maintain a solid reputation of providing high-quality consulting services. On the flip side, higher talent cost due to a competitive talent market act as major challenges. Seasonality weighs on Charles Rivers’ top line. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations is another concern. High debt may limit the company's future expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $84.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.17 million, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.94. CRA International has a twelve month low of $36.32 and a twelve month high of $90.59.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.67 million. CRA International had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

In related news, Director William F. Concannon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $164,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $317,702.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,932.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,611 shares of company stock worth $728,937 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International during the first quarter worth $12,000,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 304,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

