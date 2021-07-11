Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.11% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 79.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 112,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 49,624 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $69,785,000. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,097,000.

NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.49. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $44.20.

