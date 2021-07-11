Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $40.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.97.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

