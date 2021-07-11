Bank of Montreal Can Has $531,000 Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 90.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,892 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $79.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.00. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,320.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $742,498.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,261,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,939. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

