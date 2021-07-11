PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2,095.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Planning acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of PMT opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.12. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 35.75% and a net margin of 60.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 696.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PMT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.