Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Raven Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Raven Industries by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Raven Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raven Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Raven Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

NASDAQ RAVN opened at $57.75 on Friday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $58.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raven Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.