Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) vs. Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Financial Survey

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) and Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.8% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nuwellis and Semler Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuwellis -213.34% -86.10% -72.93% Semler Scientific 38.27% 62.27% 51.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nuwellis and Semler Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuwellis 0 0 0 0 N/A Semler Scientific 0 0 2 0 3.00

Semler Scientific has a consensus price target of $125.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.18%. Given Semler Scientific’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Semler Scientific is more favorable than Nuwellis.

Risk & Volatility

Nuwellis has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nuwellis and Semler Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuwellis $7.44 million 3.51 -$15.84 million ($10.67) -0.37 Semler Scientific $38.60 million 22.21 $14.01 million $1.74 72.99

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Nuwellis. Nuwellis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semler Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Nuwellis on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood set, and catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in Austria, Brazil, Brunei, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Palestine, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CHF Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Nuwellis, Inc. in April 2021. Nuwellis, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. Its products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups. The company offers its products through salespersons and distributors. Semler Scientific, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

