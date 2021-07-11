Bank of Montreal Can Has $561,000 Stock Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 90.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 241,581 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Knowles were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the first quarter worth $214,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knowles stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $22.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 65.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 8,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $168,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,428.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,144 shares of company stock worth $1,073,908 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

