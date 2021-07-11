The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Sells $686,850.00 in Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $686,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.19. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $50.79.

Get The Buckle alerts:

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The Buckle had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The Buckle’s quarterly revenue was up 159.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Buckle by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at $940,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in The Buckle by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 241,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 20,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Buckle by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after purchasing an additional 54,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Buckle during the 1st quarter valued at $703,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.