Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,626 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.29% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $14,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,147,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,910,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $70,837,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,540,000 after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 159,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 58,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.95.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $71.08 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.53 and a fifty-two week high of $71.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 104.53 and a beta of 1.09.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.