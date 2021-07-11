Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,240 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.49% of Relay Therapeutics worth $15,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $4,619,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 484,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after acquiring an additional 229,886 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 39.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $34.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.96. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 million. Analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $1,822,644.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,518.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $1,425,667.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,551.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,812 in the last ninety days. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RLAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

