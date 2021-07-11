Northern Trust Corp Has $15.64 Million Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 605,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 13,023 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,510,000 after buying an additional 67,848 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,166 shares of company stock valued at $287,995 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.40. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

