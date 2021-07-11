Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,382,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,841 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in GoPro were worth $16,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPRO. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,542,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GoPro by 514.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after buying an additional 1,529,989 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GoPro by 487.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,406,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after buying an additional 1,166,510 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in GoPro by 668.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 813,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after buying an additional 707,641 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,698,000. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $2,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,506.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $163,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 228,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,361 shares of company stock worth $5,477,918 over the last three months. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. GoPro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GoPro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -96.73 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

