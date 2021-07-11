Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 59,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $15,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $79,964,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CAE in the first quarter valued at $6,307,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in CAE by 2.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CAE in the first quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CAE by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 36,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of CAE stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.89. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.95 million. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

CAE has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.