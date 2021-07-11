Geode Capital Management LLC Has $15.44 Million Stock Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 90.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,825 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $15,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of nCino by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,721,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,072,000 after buying an additional 3,588,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,916,000 after buying an additional 927,038 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of nCino by 501.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 635,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000,000 after buying an additional 529,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of nCino by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 628,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,536,000 after buying an additional 254,458 shares during the period. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,357,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion and a PE ratio of -119.45.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Gabelli raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.22.

In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 2,500 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,886.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $22,743,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,308,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,626,070.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 412,948 shares of company stock worth $27,670,750. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.