Northern Trust Corp Has $16.37 Million Stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,130,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.90% of Yext worth $16,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after acquiring an additional 117,237 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Yext by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 11,277 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Yext by 233.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 28,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Capital Partners LLC NY acquired a new stake in Yext in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yext alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yext currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.58.

In other news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,126,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,153,968.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $32,241.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,796.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,491. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Yext stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $20.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.