Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAAC) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAAC) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RAAC opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

