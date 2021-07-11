Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company that discovers and develops novel, small-molecule drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, cancer and viral diseases. Its goal is to file one new investigative new drug application in a significant indication each year. The Company’s pioneering research focuses on intracellular signaling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms. Rigel’s productivity has resulted in strategic collaborations with large pharmaceutical partners to develop and market our product candidates. We have product development programs in inflammatory/autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, thrombocytopenia, and asthma and allergy, as well as in cancer. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RIGL. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.67.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $4.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.06 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIGL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,608,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,678,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,275 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 334.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,297,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,405,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

