Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SITM. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $117.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.47. SiTime has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $295,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $328,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,236 shares of company stock worth $6,320,772. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SiTime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $571,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in SiTime by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

