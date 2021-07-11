Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SBRA. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Shares of SBRA opened at $18.54 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 337,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

