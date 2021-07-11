Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHIP. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

