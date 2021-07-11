Zacks Investment Research Lowers RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) to Hold

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RCM Technologies, Inc. is a national provider of Business, Technology and resource solutions in information technology and professional engineering to customers in corporate and government sectors. The company has grown its information technology competencies in the areas of resource augmentation, e-business, Enterprise Resource Planning support, network and infrastructure support and knowledge management. RCM’s engineering expertise is in the form of technical design, field engineering, field support, procedures development and project and program management. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on RCM Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ RCMT opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79. RCM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $44.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 million. RCM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

