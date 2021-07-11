$992.27 Million in Sales Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will post $992.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $951.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. Brinker International reported sales of $563.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

EAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.43.

EAT stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $20.72 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.80. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,046.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.80.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman sold 4,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,039.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,460. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $631,491,000 after buying an additional 29,394 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 59.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,148,000 after buying an additional 534,823 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,061,000 after buying an additional 12,766 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Brinker International by 5,912.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,400,000 after buying an additional 1,076,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 930,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,618,000 after buying an additional 61,079 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

