Prudential Financial Inc. Makes New $239,000 Investment in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,030 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,428,722 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $116,943,000 after buying an additional 417,412 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 856,395 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $50,862,000 after buying an additional 216,091 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 704,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $33,921,000 after buying an additional 155,670 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 621,711 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $36,924,000 after purchasing an additional 40,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,970 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $28,859,000 after purchasing an additional 155,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $64.11 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.46. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers SSDs used in PCs and other devices, as well as eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones and IOT devices. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

See Also: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.