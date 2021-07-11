Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 63,567 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of CTS worth $16,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CTS during the first quarter valued at $180,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CTS during the first quarter valued at $342,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CTS alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of CTS opened at $35.93 on Friday. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.16.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. CTS had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.