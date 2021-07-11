Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TENB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $167,492.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,328.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,497,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 274,578 shares of company stock valued at $11,113,729 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $41.94 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $58.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.16.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

