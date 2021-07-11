Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.92.

NASDAQ DSEY opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.02. Diversey has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $631.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Diversey will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Diversey during the first quarter worth $34,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Diversey during the first quarter worth $99,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Diversey during the first quarter worth $155,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Diversey during the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the first quarter worth $205,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

