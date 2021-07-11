Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,819 Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 14.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 6.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.13. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.64 and a twelve month high of $97.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.17 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.77% and a net margin of 28.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

