JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,576 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NESR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 246,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 60,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NESR opened at $13.92 on Friday. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Several analysts have commented on NESR shares. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

