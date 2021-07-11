JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,517 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPAY opened at $37.78 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 134.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $107,427.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,438,214.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $151,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,159,658.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,828 shares of company stock worth $576,113. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

