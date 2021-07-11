Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Shares Gap Up to $13.33

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.33, but opened at $14.33. Ikena Oncology shares last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 168 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IKNA. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.86.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($1.78). As a group, research analysts expect that Ikena Oncology, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IKNA. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the first quarter worth about $389,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the first quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the first quarter worth about $812,000. 53.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

