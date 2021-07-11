Insider Selling: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Director Martin Lamb sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $1,651,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Martin Lamb also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

On Friday, May 21st, Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.83 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.32.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AQUA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 579.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.