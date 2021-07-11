Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Trading 7% Higher

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.46 and last traded at $22.41. 629,148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 34,908,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -188.00, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 16,008 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

