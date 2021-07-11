Feedback (LON:FDBK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.85

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.86 ($0.01), with a volume of 6961498 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.06. The firm has a market cap of £9.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30.

About Feedback (LON:FDBK)

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include TexRAD, a software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assisting research into all tumor types, as well as uncovers biomarkers in medical images; and TexRAD Lung for the analysis of lung cancer for clinical use in the European Union.

