Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $221,000 in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SunPower by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 381,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 170,535 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SPWR opened at $27.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $93,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,827 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
SPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.42.
About SunPower
SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.
Recommended Story: Equity Income
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR).
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.