Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $221,000 in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SunPower by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 381,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 170,535 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWR opened at $27.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.15 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. SunPower’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $93,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,827 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.42.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

