Insider Selling: Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) CEO Sells $2,696,750.00 in Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $2,696,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,046,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,888,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $100.99 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $138.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.97.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 322.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,779,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,481 shares during the last quarter. MWG Management Limited grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 129,359.5% in the first quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 2,362,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,736,000 after buying an additional 65,440 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 663.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,513,000 after buying an additional 515,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 42.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 566,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,368,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.
About Beam Therapeutics
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
