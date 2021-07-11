Insider Selling: Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) CEO Sells $2,696,750.00 in Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $2,696,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,046,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,888,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $100.99 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $138.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 322.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,779,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,481 shares during the last quarter. MWG Management Limited grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 129,359.5% in the first quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 2,362,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,736,000 after buying an additional 65,440 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 663.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,513,000 after buying an additional 515,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 42.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 566,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,368,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

