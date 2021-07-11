Mizuho Lowers DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $123.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $146.00 to $123.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.40% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

NYSE:DTE opened at $115.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.96. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $290.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 77,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 16,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

