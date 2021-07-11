Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MOH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.94.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $257.25 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $273.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $254.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $326,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

