Alpine Income Property Trust’s (PINE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 26,922 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 421.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 245,533 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $757,000. 40.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

