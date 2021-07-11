Alpine Income Property Trust’s (PINE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.
Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.99.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 26,922 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 421.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 245,533 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $757,000. 40.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
