JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 646,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 565,903 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLDM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at $24,188,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,577,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,469,000 after buying an additional 210,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fluidigm stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. Fluidigm Co. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $446.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.58.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.19). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 28.73% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLDM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

