Zacks Investment Research Downgrades American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) to Hold

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “American Axle’s efforts of diversifying its business, products and customer base are generating impressive results. American Axle is set to make considerable progress across the electric drive space. Collaborations with Inovance and REE Automotive bode well for American Axle’s prospects and are set to fuel electrification revenues. American Axle’s upbeat revenue guidance for 2021 sparks optimism on its future prospects. However, the firm expects to witness production inefficiencies due to the global semiconductor shortage prevalent in the auto industry. Also, higher manufacturing costs due to material freight and inflationary pressures and program-launch costs may hurt American Axle’s profit margin. High leverage and adverse foreign currency translations are other headwinds. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

AXL stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.00, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,691,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,090 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,312,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 313.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 778,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 590,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

