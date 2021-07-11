JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 287,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VHAQ. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Viveon Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,654,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Viveon Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Viveon Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VHAQ opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91. Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

