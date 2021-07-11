Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $212,000 in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,835,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,645.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $4,789,375.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,601,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,316,141 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEAS shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $49.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.87. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 2.45. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

