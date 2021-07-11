4,087 Shares in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sanofi by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,315,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,521,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $130.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.60.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

